TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers developing after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms toward morning. (70%)

Low: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. (80%)

High: 60 (Falling to the 40s into the afternoon)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Isolated sprinkle or flurry into the evening.

Low: 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 38