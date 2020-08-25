Tracking the chance for showers and storms

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 84
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly early. (30%)
Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 70
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 69
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 59
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 52
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 62