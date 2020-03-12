Tracking the chance for rain or storms Thursday night

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Warmer. Very small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 61 Low: 37
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers developing. Chance for thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 42
FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers or a t-storm early. (60% AM)
High: 54 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower early morning. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 27
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 29
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 40
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33