TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Best chance will be afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 86
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm early. (30%)
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 87 Low: 66
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30% PM)
High: 87 Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40% PM)
High: 85 Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 60
Tracking the chance for a few showers
It's going to be another hot one with temperatures returning to the upper 80s
