Tracking summer-like heat and storms

Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. (60%)

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 69 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 46

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 57 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 45

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 72 Low: 50

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 55