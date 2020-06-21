Tracking storms this evening

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially this evening. Muggy. (40%)
Low: 67
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible. (60%)
High: 84
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 65
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. (90%)
High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 61
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or storm possible. (20%)
High: 81 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 64