Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Mahoning County infant mortality rate still higher than state, national average
Top Stories
Families bonded by tragedy serve meal together at Rescue Mission
Top Stories
2 minutes with East Head Coach Brian Marrow
How do police handle threats made on social media?
‘He had wisdom’: Campbell school board member grateful to take over for late husband
Tracking Storms for Thursday
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Tracking Storms for Thursday
Weather
An early shower or storm tonight....
by:
Rod Cowan
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
Trending on WKBN.com
How do police handle threats made on social media?
Dog found in bag, dumped like donations at Warren Salvation Army
New faces, same high expectations at Youngstown East
How much is enough, when saving for retirement?
Police: 6 police officers shot in Philadelphia