Tracking storm threat this evening

Heavy rain and gusty winds the main threat

THIS EVENING: Rain and thunderstorms this evening. Some may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain early. (60%)
Low: 69

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm but less humid.
High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storm possible. (30%)
High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 86 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm chance. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 63

