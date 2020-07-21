Tracking storm chances

An isolated shower or storm will be possible today. There's a high chance for storms on Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms developing toward morning. (60%)

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (70%)

High: 85

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 85 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 66

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 90 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 90 Low: 70