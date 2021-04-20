Tracking spring snow

Weather

Temperatures will drop into the middle part of the workweek

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing, mixing to snow late. A coating to an inch possible. (100%)
Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Mixing with rain at times. A coating possible. (80%)
High: 38

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower, mainly early. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for late-day showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 40

