Tracking some snow tonight – Cold weekend expected

Tonight: Cold and windy early. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1′ or less. (60%)
Low: 11
Saturday: Cold and blustery. Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 11
Saturday night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Light accumulation expected. (40%)
Low: 12
Sunday: Cold. Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)
High: 22 Low: 12
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 24 Low: 9
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 30 Low: 18
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 23 Low: 10
Thursday: Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 28 Low: 14
Friday: Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 20