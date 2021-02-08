Tracking some snow through the morning – A few rounds of snow on the way

Colder temperatures stick around this week

Overnight: Scattered snow showers. Trace to 2″ possible. Isolated spots in southern Columbiana county up to 3″ (80%)

Low: 19

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers early. Another 1″ or less possible. Scattered clouds into the afternoon. (60% AM)

High: 29 Low: 19

Tuesday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 14

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers afternoon/evening. (60%)

High: 24 Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 14

Friday: Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 17

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 20 Low 10

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 18 Low: 5