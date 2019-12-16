Tracking snow, wintry mix

Snow moves into the Valley overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. Snow could accumulate up to 1" in spots so a slick Monday morning commute is possible. Highs will reach 35 degrees later in the day as we get a break from the snow showers.

However, the snow will return, along with a wintry mix in spots, for the Monday evening commute. Snow will last through the morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday will be a breezy and cold day with another 1"-2" of snow possible. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower 30s.