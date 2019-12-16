LIVE NOW /
Tracking snow, wintry mix

Weather

Another storm system will bring snow and freezing rain to the Valley this evening and into Tuesday morning

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Morning snow ending. Snow, wintry mix moving in this evening.
High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow with a wintry mix, including freezing rain. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation possible. A light glaze of ice possible. (90%)
Low: 27

TUESDAY: Snow mixing with freezing rain, mainly early. 1 inch of additional accumulation possible.
High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 17

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 30 Low: 14

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 26

