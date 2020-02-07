Tracking snow to end the week

Closings and delays
Snow showers will be tapering into the second half of the day

FRIDAY: Snow showers likely. Daytime accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Heaviest snow through the 1st half of the day. (100%)
High: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers. Mainly early. Less than one inch additional accumulation. (40%)
Low: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early and then again into the late afternoon/evening. (30%)
High: 33

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 37 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 30 Low: 20

