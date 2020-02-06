Tracking snow to end the week

THURSDAY: Light rain and drizzle. Small chance for a pocket of a wintry mix.
High: 38
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain to wintry mix to snow. 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. (100%)
Low: 24
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. (100%)
High: 30
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%PM)
High: 30 Low: 16
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 37 Low: 20
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 41 Low: 32
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%PM)
High: 39 Low: 23
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 32