Tracking snow to end the week

Snow will become likely late tonight into Friday morning

THURSDAY: Light rain and drizzle. Small chance for a pocket of a wintry mix.

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain to wintry mix to snow. 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. (100%)

Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. (100%)

High: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (20%PM)

High: 30 Low: 16

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 37 Low: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%PM)

High: 39 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 32