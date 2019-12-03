Tracking snow chances

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
High: 35
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation. (30%)
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 35
THURSDAY: Becoming Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 29
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 29
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 36 Low: 23
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30
MONDAY: Rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 43
TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. (40%)
High: 46 (Falling) Low: 38(Early)