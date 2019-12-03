Tracking snow chances

Chilly air will also linger through the middle part of the workweek

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for snow showers late day. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little to no accumulation. (30%)

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. (60%)

High: 35

THURSDAY: Becoming Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 29

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 30

MONDAY: Rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. (40%)

High: 46 (Falling) Low: 38(Early)