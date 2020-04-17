Tracking snow and rain

Better weather returns for the weekend

FRIDAY: Snow likely. Rain mixing in from south to north. A coating to 2″ possible. Highest amounts north. (100%)

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow tapering. An additional coating possible. (90%)

Low: 31

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)

High: 48

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 35

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 55 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 44