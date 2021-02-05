Tracking snow and falling temperatures

The colder air will stick around into the weekend

FRIDAY: Turning colder. Gusty wind. Chance for a snow shower or flurry, mainly this afternoon. (30%)

High: 36 (Falling into the 20s this morning)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry. 1″ or less. (60%)

Low: 10

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 24

SUNDAY: Chance snow showers or flurries. (40%)

High: 22 Low: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 6

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 8

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 18 Low: 6

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 15 Low: 3