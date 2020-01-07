Tracking snow and colder air

Tuesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 41
Tuesday night: Turning blustery. Chance for snow showers. A coating to 1″ possible.
Low: 26
Wednesday: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. A coating to 1″ of additional accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 28
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 17
Friday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 52 Low: 38
Saturday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 56 Low: 49
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 30