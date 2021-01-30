Tracking snow adding up for a few days

Blustery conditions with periods of heavier snow possible later Sunday into early Monday

Snowfall will add up from Sunday morning through early Tuesday. Storm totals will be likely from 3-7″ with the highest totals south of US-224 into Columbiana County where up to 9″ are possible through Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Snow showers developing after midnight. Accumulation less than 2″. (80%)

Low: 25

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely. Breezy. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Heaviest south of 224.(90%)

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Heaviest south of 224.(90%)

Low: 26

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers. (90%)

High: 32

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (40% AM)

High: 30 Low: 21