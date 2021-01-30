Tracking snow adding up for a few days

Snowfall will add up from Sunday morning through early Tuesday. Storm totals will be likely from 3-7″ with the highest totals south of US-224 into Columbiana County where up to 9″ are possible through Tuesday morning.
TONIGHT: Snow showers developing after midnight. Accumulation less than 2″. (80%)
Low: 25
SUNDAY: Snow showers likely. Breezy. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Heaviest south of 224.(90%)
High: 33
SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Heaviest south of 224.(90%)
Low: 26
MONDAY: Scattered snow showers. (90%)
High: 32
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers early. (40% AM)
High: 30 Low: 21