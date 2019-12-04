Tracking snow

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Could mix with some rain into the afternoon. Little accumulation. (70%)
High: 36
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Trace tp 2″ possible through snowbelt. (70%)
Low: 30
THURSDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 38
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 28
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 22
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 46 Low: 26
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 46 (Falling) Low: 46(Early)
WEDNESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 19