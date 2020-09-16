Tracking smoke to the chance for light frost in this forecast

Fall starts next week - Looking at the cooler air on the way

WILDFIRE IMPACTS

Hazy conditions continue with a layer of smoke continuing to move across the area through tonight. Tomorrow’s cold front will change the pattern and the surge of cooler air into the region may lead to some of that smoke in the upper layers mixing down to the surface Thursday. It looks like it will be a pretty dispersed layer if it can reach the surface, meaning the amount of smoke isn’t likely to have a major impact on visibility or air quality but it may be enough that you’d be able to smell smoke at the surface.

HURRICANE SALLY

What is left of Hurricane Sally will miss our region through the end of the week. The heavier rain will stay in the SouthEast part of the United States.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 55

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 68 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Early Light Frost.

High: 62 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Early Light Frost.

High: 65 Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 48