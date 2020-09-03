TODAY: Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds. Chance of a scattered shower or a thunderstorm this morning then again into the late evening. (40%)
High: 79
TONIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Clearing late. (40%)
Low: 60
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Tracking small shower chances again Thursday
Much better weather on the way for Friday
