Tracking small shower chances again Thursday

Much better weather on the way for Friday

TODAY:  Patchy fog early. Scattered clouds. Chance of a scattered shower or a thunderstorm this morning then again into the late evening.  (40%)
High:  79  

TONIGHT:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. Clearing late. (40%)
Low:  60

FRIDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny.
High:  73  Low:  60

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny.
High:  76  Low:  54

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  56

