Tracking showers or storms

Weather

Dry weather is expected for the upcoming weekend

Youngstown, Ohio Weather Generic - Rain

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (60%)
High: 75 

Tonight:  Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy.  (20%)
Low:  53

Friday:  Partly sunny, less humid.

High:  73  Low: 53

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  76  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High:  79  Low: 55

Monday:  Partly sunny. A chance of showers or storms late (20% PM)
High: 80  Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon.  (40%)
High: 78   Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 81   Low:  62

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 80   Low: 58

