Tracking showers or storms

Dry weather is expected for the upcoming weekend

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. Becoming less humid. (60%)

High: 75

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm mainly early. Mostly cloudy. (20%)

Low: 53

Friday: Partly sunny, less humid.

High: 73 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 52

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 79 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers or storms late (20% PM)

High: 80 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 64

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58