Tracking showers and thunderstorms

An isolated strong storm will be possible this afternoon and into this evening

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible. (60%)
High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely. (90%)
High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 61

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 65

