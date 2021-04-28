Tracking showers and thunderstorms for later today

Weather

Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible. (70%)
High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible, mainly early.
Low: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 62

FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 44

MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 54

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 66 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 48

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com