Tracking showers and thunderstorms for later today

Strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible. (70%)

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible, mainly early.

Low: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)

High: 62

FRIDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 44

MONDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 54

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 48