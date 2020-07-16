Tracking showers and thunderstorms

THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (80%)
High: 86
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Strong storms possible early. (60%)
Low: 66
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 89
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 90 Low: 69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 90 Low: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 69
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 70