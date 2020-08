Some storms may be strong into Friday afternoon and evening

Overnight: Mild and humid. Chance for showers or storms. (60%)

Low: 70

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 82 Low: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or storms. (80%)

Low: 70

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (80%)

High: 78 Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 54