Tracking showers and storms for your weekend forecast

A great evening with showers and storms on the way for your weekend

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Chance for showers or storms early – Showers and storms likely afternoon. Some may be strong with heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

High: 80 Low: 65

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong the evening into the early part of the night. (80%)

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 78 Low: 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 79 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 77 Low: 61