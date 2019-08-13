Tracking showers and storms for Tuesday

High temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next few days.

Today:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (70%)
High:  80  

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms mainly early. (40%)
Low:  65

Tomorrow:  Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High:  82  

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for an isolated shower or storm (30%)
High:  81  Low:  61

Friday:  Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High:  82  Low:  62

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  85  Low:  60

Sunday:  Partly sunny, Chance of showers and storms (30%).
High:  84   Low:  65

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 85    Low:  66

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High: 85   Low:  65

