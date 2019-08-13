Tracking showers and storms for Tuesday

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms.
(70%)
High: 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms
mainly early. (40%)
Low: 65
Tomorrow: Partly sunny.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 82
Thursday: Partly sunny.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm (30%)
High: 81 Low: 61
Friday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower
or storm. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny, Chance of showers and storms
(30%).
High: 84 Low: 65
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 85 Low: 66
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms.
(30%)
High: 85 Low: 65