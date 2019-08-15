Tracking showers and storms

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible today

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

High: 83

Thursday night: Rain and storms ending early. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible.

Low: 63

Friday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm. (20% PM)

High: 82

Saturday: Sun & Clouds, warmer.

High: 85 Low: 66

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot. Chance of showers and storms (30%).

High: 89 Low: 67

Monday: Partly sunny, hot. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 88 Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 60