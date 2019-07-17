Tracking showers and storms

Heat will start to build in on Thursday

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 82

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or storms early. Warm and humid. Areas of fog. (60%)

Low: 66

Thursday: Fog early. Partly sunny and humid.

High: 90

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 70

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 94 set in 1994

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 93 Low: 74

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 95 set in 1933

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)

High: 90 Low: 70

Record high: 98 set in 1933

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cooler.

High: 78 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 58