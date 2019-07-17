Tracking showers and storms

Weather

Heat will start to build in on Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy and humid.  Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High: 82

Wednesday night:  Scattered showers or storms early.  Warm and humid. Areas of fog. (60%)
Low:  66  

Thursday:  Fog early. Partly sunny and humid.
High:  90

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)
High:  93 Low:  70
Heat index values up to the low 100s
Record high: 94 set in 1994

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated Afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%) 
High:  93  Low:  74

Heat index values up to the low 100s

Record high: 95 set in 1933

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (60%)
High:  90  Low:  70

Record high: 98 set in 1933

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (60%) 
High:  80  Low:  65

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Cooler.
High:  78  Low:  58

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny. 
High:  79  Low:  58

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story