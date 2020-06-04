Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates

Tracking showers and storms

Weather

An isolated strong storm will be possible this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)
High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly early. (60%)
Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%).
High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 78 Low: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 83 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award