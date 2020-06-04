Tracking showers and storms

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. (60%)
High: 81
THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly early. (60%)
Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%).
High: 84
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 52
MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 78 Low: 49
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 83 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56