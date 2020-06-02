Tracking showers and some sun

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Increasing clouds tonight...scattered showers likely by sunrise...lows in the low 50s-- Scattered morning showers then becoming partly sunny...highs in the upper 70s-- Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday...highs in the low 80s-- Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday...highs around 80-- A spotty shower is possible otherwise partly sunny Friday...highs in the low 80s-- Mostly sunny and less humid Saturday...highs in the upper 70s-- Mostly sunny and cooler for Sunday...highs in the upper 60s-- Sunny and still cool next Monday...highs in the low 70s