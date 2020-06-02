Tracking showers and some sun

Breaking News
The chance for rain will be winding down through the morning

TUESDAY: Scattered showers ending early. Becoming partly sunny. (60%AM)
High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms developing late. (30%)
Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong storms possible. (70%)
High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 63

SATURDAY: Small chance for a shower early. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. (20%AM)
High: 77 Low: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 52

