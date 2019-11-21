Tracking showers and a brief warm up

The chance for rain will increase into the afternoon and evening

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind developing. (40%)

High: 50

Thursday night: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind possible. (60%)

Low: 42

Friday: Turning colder. Chance for rain or snow showers mainly early. (40%)

High: 42(Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Watching storm track. (60% PM)

High: 42 Low: 26

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 34

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 30