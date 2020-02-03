Tracking several storm systems this week

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 53
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers mainly toward morning. (40%)
Low: 42
TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)
High: 48(Falling)
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 24
THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (70%)
High: 43 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers mainly early. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 24
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 39 Low: 25