Tracking several storm systems this week

Colder air will also return by the middle part of the workweek

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers mainly toward morning. (40%)
Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)
High: 48(Falling)

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (70%)
High: 43 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 33 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers mainly early. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 30

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 39 Low: 25

