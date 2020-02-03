Tracking several storm systems this week

Colder air will also return by the middle part of the workweek

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers mainly toward morning. (40%)

Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (90%)

High: 48(Falling)

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers mainly early. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (70%)

High: 43 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers mainly early. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 30

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 39 Low: 25