Tracking several rounds of showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. Small chance for thunder. (60%)
High: 58
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (80%)
Low: 51
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or t-storms. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 50
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 40
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 34