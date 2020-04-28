Breaking News
Tracking several rounds of showers

Weather

Temperatures will return to the upper 50s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. Small chance for thunder. (60%)
High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (80%)
Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or t-storms. (90%)
High: 63 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 34

