Tracking several rounds of showers and storms

It's going to be a hot and humid start to the week

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 87

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (60%)

High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)

High: 87 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)

High: 90 Low:68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 67

SATURDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 54