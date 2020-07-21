Tracking several chances for rain and storms this week

Weather

It's going to be a warm week with highs in the mid 80s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (70%)
High: 85

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 66

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 90 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 90 Low: 70

