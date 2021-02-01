Tracking scattered snow showers

Weather

Snow will be winding down by Tuesday morning

MONDAY: Snow showers likely. An additional 1 to 2 inches possible. (100%)
High: 33

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. (60%). An additional 1″ or less. (60%)
Low: 19

TUESDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance snow early. (30%)
High: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 30 Low: 18

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds.
High: 35 Low: 11

FRIDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. (60%)
High: 39 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 32 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 26 Low: 13

MONDAY: Cold. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 16 Low: 6

