Tracking scattered showers

It will be another warm, muggy day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. An isolated gusty thunderstorm will be possible. (80%)

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 60