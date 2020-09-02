Tracking scattered showers

Weather

It will be another warm, muggy day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. An isolated gusty thunderstorm will be possible. (80%)
High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 60

