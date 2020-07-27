Tracking scattered showers and storms

Heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible this afternoon and evening

MONDAY: Humid. Clouds increasing. Scattered showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Isolated strong storm possible. (80%PM)

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong storm possible, mainly early. (80%)

Low: 68

TUESDAY: Clouds decreasing. Chance for showers early. (40%AM)

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 63

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 64