BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHERSunny and 70° for Saturday. Low in the mid 40's and partly cloudy Saturday night. High in the lower 70's for Sunday and mainly sunny. Low around 50 into Monday morning.

RECORD WATCH FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAYHigh in the low to mid 70's Monday and that would challenge a record high. Mid 50's overnight for a warm night into Tuesday morning. Another record-breaking day for Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 70's. This should easily be a record-breaking day. Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday night, low in the mid 50's.

RAIN RISK FOR WEDNESDAYChance for rain showers Wednesday and cooler, high in the mid 60's. Slight shower chance Wednesday night, and a low in the lower 40's.

COOLER BUT DRY THURSDAYHigh around 60° and mostly cloudy for Thursday. Mid to upper 40's Thursday night and cloudy.

SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY AND COOLERChance for showers Friday, with a high in the mid 50's.