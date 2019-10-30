Tracking rain, wind and snow

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%PM)
High: 63
Wednesday Night: Rain showers. (70%)
Low: 55
Thursday: Rain likely. Gusty wind possible late. (100%)
High: 65
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow
showers early. Gusty winds.(40% AM)
High: 45 Low: 34
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 32
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow shower possible in snowbelt.
(20%)
High: 42 Low: 30
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 29
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 51 Low: 34