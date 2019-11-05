LIVE NOW /
Tracking rain to start the day

Weather

The chance for rain will taper into the early part of the afternoon

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Showers tapering off into the early afternoon. (70%) 
 High: 47

Tuesday night:  Scattered clouds.  Colder.
Low:  28 

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds through afternoon. 
High: 47  

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early and snow showers into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 41  Low:  33

Friday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 36  Low:  25

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 40  Low:  23

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 41  Low: 29

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35  Low: 23

Tuesday:  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High: 27  Low:  18 

