Tracking rain, storms and wind for Friday

Temperatures falling fast this evening

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

TODAY: Areas of rain with a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s falling through the 50s this evening.  (100%)

TONIGHT:  Small chance for a shower early. Much colder.
Low:  28

SATURDAY:  Clouds and sun. Colder
High:  41

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  23

MONDAY:  Scattered clouds. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a snowflake early. (60%)
High:  48  Low:  35

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  53  Low:  33

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  57 Low: 41

THURSDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  67  Low:  45

