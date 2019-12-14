LIVE NOW /
Tracking rain & snow for the weekend

Weather

Light, slushy accumulation will be possible today

SATURDAY:  Rain showers mixing with snow showers. Light slushy snow accumulation possible. Mainly on grass and cars.  Trace to 2 inches. Becoming gusty. (100%)
High:  38

SATURDAY NIGHT:  Gusty and colder with snow showers.  A wintry mix possible. Less than 1″.  (90%)
Low:  27

SUNDAY:  Blustery. Chance for snow showers. Mainly in snowbelt. (60%)
High:  34  Low:  27

MONDAY:  Wintry mix developing.  Watching storm track.  (60%)
High:  35  Low:  24

TUESDAY:  Wintry mix.  Watching storm track.  (60%)
High:  34  Low:  27

WEDNESDAY:  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  27  Low:  17

THURSDAY:  Scattered clouds.
High:  32  Low:  13

FRIDAY:  Scattered clouds.
High:  37  Low:  20

SATURDAY:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  37  Low:  27

