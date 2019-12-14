Tracking rain & snow for the weekend

Light, slushy accumulation will be possible today

SATURDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. Light slushy snow accumulation possible. Mainly on grass and cars. Trace to 2 inches. Becoming gusty. (100%)

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: Gusty and colder with snow showers. A wintry mix possible. Less than 1″. (90%)

Low: 27

SUNDAY: Blustery. Chance for snow showers. Mainly in snowbelt. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 27

MONDAY: Wintry mix developing. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Wintry mix. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 17

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 32 Low: 13

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 37 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 37 Low: 27