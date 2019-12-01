Tracking rain overnight and Sunday

Isolated pockets of freezing rain possible

STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST:

Overnight: Rain developing. Isolated pockets of freezing rain or drizzle – especially into Mercer county.

Low: 35

Sunday: Scattered rain showers. Isolated areas of freezing rain in Mercer county early. Warmer.

High: 52

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and/or snow showers.

Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and/or snow showers.

High: 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies.

High: 38 Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible.

High: 38 Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

High: 39 Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers possible.

High: 40 Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 26