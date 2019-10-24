Tracking rain for your weekend

FORECAST:
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 41
Friday: Mainly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 58
Friday night: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 44
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. (70%)
High: 56 Low: 44
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. (70%)
High: 61 Low: 50
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 45
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance
for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 44
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 43
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 41