Tracking rain for the weekend

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 58
Friday night: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 44
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. (70%)
High: 56
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers early. (70%)
High: 61 Low: 50
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 45
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 44
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%PM)
High: 56 Low: 43
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 41
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 53 Low: 35